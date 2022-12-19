News
Rediff.com  » News » Indian Drones Keep Watch On China

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
December 19, 2022 17:14 IST
IMAGE: India's drones keep an eye on China. Photograph: ANI

From Eastern Ladakh to Sikkim, new drone units that can carry out missions for up to 48 hours are begin deployed.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Srinagar's houseboat festival.

Don, who used to work with the Mathura Railway Protection Force, retires.

The transgenders who train bulls.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Mesmerising houseboat festival
Location: Srinagar

You don't need an excuse to visit the gorgeous Kashmir valley.

But the Jammu and Kashmir government keeps offering different attractions; a recent one was the two-day houseboat festival at Srinagar's famed Dal Lake.

Among other things, the festival showcased live music, an art gallery, the Union Territory's varied cuisine, traditional folk music, a floating stage and a water screen.

  

Training bulls for Jallikattu
Location: Madurai

It's not easy training bulls for Jallikattu, the bull-taming sport that is an integral part of the Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu.

Training these bulls is a challenging task and one that has been taken up by two transgender women; they have been training eight bulls in Pottapanaiyur, Madurai, getting them ready for the festival.

 

 

Urvashi goes traditional
Location: Mumbai

Urvashi Rautela, who will soon be seen in Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, was recently spotted in Mumbai.

The actor, who is known for her glamorous and bold avatars, decided to opt for a traditional look this time around.

 

How India is keeping an eye on China
Location: LAC

India is strengthening its surveillance capabilities along the Line of Actual Control.

From Eastern Ladakh to Sikkim, new drone units that can carry out missions for up to 48 hours are begin deployed.

Speaking to ANI, defence sources said, "The new drones have not been equipped with strike capabilities but they have the option of being upgraded to those standards."

 

How pandas spend winters in Moscow zoo
Location: Moscow

They originally belonged to the Sichuan province in China.

But, in 2019, they moved to Moscow.

Ru Yi and Ding Ding now live in the Moscow zoo, where they are a favourite with the visitors.

Their caretakers make sure they are not affected by the brutal Russian winter.

 

Don retires!
Location: Mathura

He worked for seven long years with the Railway Protection Force.

And now, Don -- who was part of the Mathura RPF in Uttar Pradesh -- has retired.

RG Verma, ASI, RPF, Dog Squad, Mathura, says, "He came to us when he was two months old. I trained him and raised him like my child.

"Due to a medical condition, he is unable to discharge government duties and hence has been auctioned.

"He helped us in many cases, including those related to robbery and theft."

Don's new owner says, "I've seen him earlier. When I came to know he is being auctioned, I purchased him. I am very happy. He is well-trained. I will treat him like my family member."

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
