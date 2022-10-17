The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: These four tiger cubs were released in the Bengal Safari Park near Siliguri. Photograph: ANI

Snow blankets Hemkund Sahib.

The Palace on Wheels is back.

Rahul Gandhi climbs a water tower.

Just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

Stunning! The snow-covered Hemkund Sahib

Location: Chamoli

Did you know that the current Hemkund Sahib gurdwara was designed by Major General Harkirat Singh (external link) in the mid-1960s?

It has, however, existed much before that and Guru Gobind Singh, to whom it is dedicated, is believed to have spent 10 years here to focus on his meditation.

Located at a height of around 14,000 feet, it is surrounded by seven Himalayan peaks, each of which has a fluttering Nishan Sahib (the triangular Sikh flag that is imprinted with the khanda).

When fluttering snowflakes gently touched the Hemkund Sahib, it made for a beautiful sight.

A yoga retreat in Kashmir Valley

Location: Srinagar

They have held yoga retreats in different parts of the world, but this is the first time Yoga Library Singapore have visited India. They chose to teach yoga to the locals in the Kashmir Valley.

Roar! We are the Fab Four

Location: Siliguri

On March 22, a tiger named Shila gave birth to four cubs.

Since then, these playful youngsters have been raised in privacy.

Now, however, the West-Bengal Zoo Authority feels they are ready to live life in the open and the cubs -- who will be seven months old in a few days -- have been released into the open tiger enclosure in the Bengal Safari Park near Siliguri.

Why this food court is unique

Location: Hyderabad

The primary aim? To create employment opportunities for the youth

The secondary aim? To remove an eyesore and beautify the area.

That's why the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation decided to turn a roadside dumping ground into a food court.

The Palace on Wheels returns!

Location: New Delhi

For two years, it hasn't welcomed guests into its luxurious interiors.

Now, with the world returning to normal, the Palace On Wheels is finally on a seven-day journey, carrying 35 domestic and foreign passengers.

It will wind its way through the beautiful cities of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer, Bharatpur, Delhi and Agra.

Did you know the Palace on Wheels celebrated its 40th anniversary on Republic Day this year?

Why Rahul Gandhi climbed a water tower

Location: Chitradurga

He's held hands.

Been hugged by well-wishers.

Tied his mother's shoelaces.

And lives in a container.

These are just some of the things Rahul Gandhi has been doing during his on-going Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Except, of course, when -- along with Karnataka Pradesh Congress President D K Shivakumar and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah -- he climbed a water tank in the state's Chitradurga district to wave the Tiranga.

The Yatra, which began in Kanyakumari, will end in Kashmir.

The yatris, headed by Rahul Gandhi, aim to cover 25 km every day and a total of 3,500 km by the time they finish their journey next year.

Kazakh students and Indian dance

Location: Astana

From dance to music to yoga, these young Kazakh students brough a whiff of India to Astana, Kazakhstan.

