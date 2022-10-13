Test your Big Cat IQ:

Answer: The Cheetah. Once upon a time the cheetah was found in Africa, Asia and Europe.

According to a study published by the US's National Academy of Sciences in 2016, about 7,100 cheetah were left then -- just a dozen or maybe less are in Iran.

India had loads of cheetahs but their numbers began to drop by the 1800s. Their prey of choice was the blackbuck and wherever the blackbuck was found in India, the cheetah was found too.

According to the Bombay Natural History Society, the last three cheetahs in the wild were shot in 1947 by Maharaja Ramanuj Pratap Singh of Surguja, in present-day Chhattisgarh, although a cheetah is said to have died in a well in 1957 in present-day Telangana.

Leopards on the other hand are far, far more numerous because of their ability to adapt to all kinds of environments and eat prey, in a pinch, that's not part of their usual diet, like bamboo rats, langurs and dogs. They still survive in some 75 countries in the wild.

In India alone it was roughly estimated in 2020 that there are 13,500 leopards.

In spite of this not too bad population strength worldwide, leopards are still considered endangered and exist approximately in 25 per cent of the range in which it once existed.

That's because of terrible rates of attrition at times -- like, according to a Traffic report, four leopards vanished horrifying every week in India between 2002 and 2012!