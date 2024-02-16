Ready To Play Cricket In The Snow?

IMAGE: When the Gurez Valley was covered in snow, it didn't stop the locals from playing their favourite game. Photograph: ANI Photo

It's a snow-laden edition this week.

The army does not let snow prevent it from helping a soon-to-be mother.

The Top Videos of the Week.

Also see: Cute twins report about the snow.

And a drone captures beautiful, snow-clad Gulmarg.

How The Army Saved A Pregnant Woman

Location: Kupwara

When heavy snow blocked the road, this is what the soldiers from the Vilgam army camp did to save a mother and a baby who was yet to be born.

White Wonderland

Location: Gulmarg

The winter landscape, dotted with snow-covered trees, was beautifully captured by a drone.

Supercute Twin Reporters

Location: Anantnag

And what is the adorable young duo reporting on? The snow :)

Prez Murmu Takes The Metro...

Location: New Delhi

And does this.

Bat Hai, Ball Hai, Snow Hai...

Location: Bandipora

Picturesque Bandipura in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez Valley rejoiced in the snow. But did that prevent its young residents from enjoying a game of cricket?

