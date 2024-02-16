Ready To Play Cricket In The Snow?

It's a snow-laden edition this week.
The army does not let snow prevent it from helping a soon-to-be mother.
Also see: Cute twins report about the snow.
And a drone captures beautiful, snow-clad Gulmarg.
How The Army Saved A Pregnant Woman
Location: Kupwara
When heavy snow blocked the road, this is what the soldiers from the Vilgam army camp did to save a mother and a baby who was yet to be born.
White Wonderland
Location: Gulmarg
The winter landscape, dotted with snow-covered trees, was beautifully captured by a drone.
Supercute Twin Reporters
Location: Anantnag
And what is the adorable young duo reporting on? The snow :)
Prez Murmu Takes The Metro...
Location: New Delhi
And does this.
Bat Hai, Ball Hai, Snow Hai...
Location: Bandipora
Picturesque Bandipura in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez Valley rejoiced in the snow. But did that prevent its young residents from enjoying a game of cricket?
