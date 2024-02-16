News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ready To Play Cricket In The Snow?

Ready To Play Cricket In The Snow?

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
February 16, 2024 06:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: When the Gurez Valley was covered in snow, it didn't stop the locals from playing their favourite game. Photograph: ANI Photo

It's a snow-laden edition this week.

The army does not let snow prevent it from helping a soon-to-be mother.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Cute twins report about the snow.

And a drone captures beautiful, snow-clad Gulmarg.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

How The Army Saved A Pregnant Woman
Location: Kupwara

When heavy snow blocked the road, this is what the soldiers from the Vilgam army camp did to save a mother and a baby who was yet to be born.

All Videos: ANI

 

 

White Wonderland
Location: Gulmarg

The winter landscape, dotted with snow-covered trees, was beautifully captured by a drone.

 

Supercute Twin Reporters
Location: Anantnag

And what is the adorable young duo reporting on? The snow :)

 

Prez Murmu Takes The Metro...
Location: New Delhi

And does this.

 

Bat Hai, Ball Hai, Snow Hai...
Location: Bandipora

Picturesque Bandipura in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez Valley rejoiced in the snow. But did that prevent its young residents from enjoying a game of cricket?

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
Print this article
The Most FANTASTIC Pix You Will See!
The Most FANTASTIC Pix You Will See!
When The World Fell In Love
When The World Fell In Love
PIX: How NSG Trains To Fight Terrorists
PIX: How NSG Trains To Fight Terrorists
No breakthrough in talks, farmers to stay at borders
No breakthrough in talks, farmers to stay at borders
Karnataka: BJP-JD(S) to fight for second RS seat
Karnataka: BJP-JD(S) to fight for second RS seat
SC junks legal framework enabling electoral bonds
SC junks legal framework enabling electoral bonds
5 Maharashtra MLAs skip Cong meet post Chavan's exit
5 Maharashtra MLAs skip Cong meet post Chavan's exit
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'All Good Things Start With Ghee'

'All Good Things Start With Ghee'

From Ironman To Comedian

From Ironman To Comedian

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances