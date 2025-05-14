'Thank You, Modiji For Saving My Sindoor'

'I believe Modiji hai toh mumkin hai.'

IMAGE: Border Security Force Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw with his wife Rajani Shaw. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajani Shaw

On April 23, 2025, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack, Border Security Force Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was on patrolling duty, accidentally crossed the international border into Pakistan in the Ferozepur sector in Punjab and was detained by the Pakistani Rangers.

On May 7 India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, and Shaw's release became uncertain as the two neighbours went to the brink of an allout war.

His wife Rajani Shaw ran from the proverbial pillar to the post to ensure that her husband was released from Pakistan custody, but with Operation Sindoor picking up momentum her hopes diminished with each passing day.

On May 10, India and Pakistan decided to give peace a chance.

And four days later, Purnam Kumar Shaw was released by Pakistan after keep him in captivity for 23 days.

When did you get a phone call stating that your husband has been released by Pakistan?

It got a call at 10.30 am today (May 14, 2025) from Border Security Force headquarters that my husband has come back to India. They told me that they would make me speak to him in 30 minutes.

What was your first reaction?

My reaction was one of disbelief. I could not believe he has come back safely from Pakistan.

Did you speak to him?

I spoke to him around noon today. He told me he was completely all right. He said he was going for a shower and a meal.

He said he would speak to me later. I thanked God that I could speak to him. It was a big relief for me.

Because he was not carrying his phone, he called me from a friend's mobile phone.

I am thankful he has come back. I don't want anything more than that.

Your husband was detained just before Operation Sindoor was launched.

Operation Sindoor is connected with my life.

I feel very sad for those 26 tourists who died in the terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22.

My husband was captured by the Pakistanis the very next day, on April 23. I am thankful to PM Modi, he ensured my husband came back.

IMAGE: BSF Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the Pakistan Rangers' custody since April 23, was handed over to India at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab, May 14, 2025. Photograph: BSF

Were you apprehensive about his release when Operation Sindoor was launched against Pakistan?

I believe Modiji hai toh mumkin hai. Thank you, PM Modi, for saving my sindoor.

What was your reaction when the ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan? Were you hopeful he wuld come back soon?

No, I did not expect him to come back. He was in Pakistan which is our enemy country and moreover, he works for the Border Security Force so I felt it won't be easy to get him released.

We were at war and to expect Pakistan to release my husband in these times was next to impossible.

What were your thoughts after the ceasefire?

I had only two thoughts, chodega ya nahi chodega unko? (will they release my husband or not?)?

I was getting bad feelings about how they will harass him or take revenge as our countries were at war. Lots of such thoughts were going on in my mind.

Thankfully, nothing of that sort happened.

Can you tell us about the personal struggles you faced in his absence?

I cannot tell you in words about these 22-23 days since his capture by Pakistan. But now let the past be the past. I am happy today he has come back finally.

What is your family's reaction?

They are rejoicing. Many family members have turned up to wish me at home.