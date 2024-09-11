Who Is Killing Politicians In Bihar?

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seen here at Karnauti village in Barh, enforced the rule of law in Bihar after the 'jungle raj' seen during the Lalu Yadav-Rabri Devi years in the state. Photograph: Bihar CMO

A sudden surge in political attacks in Bihar has stunned leaders of both the ruling National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition Mahagathbandhan.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Munna Sharma was shot dead in Patna on the morning of Monday, September 9, 2024. Late on Monday night CPI(ML) leader Sunil Chandravanshi was shot dead in the neighbouring Arwal district.

In Bhagalpur district, BJP leader Shashi Modi was seriously injured after he was attacked with a sword and crude bomb on Monday night.

Last month a BJP leader was shot dead in Patna while a Janata Dal-United leader was killed in Saharsa.

BJP and JD-U leaders claim that there is the rule of law in Bihar contrary to reports of serious crimes -- murders, rapes, kidnappings, extortion, banks robberies -- being published in local Hindi newspapers.

This has provided Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav -- who is the leader of the Opposition in the state assembly -- ammunition to use against the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar.

Tejashwi has been regularly issuing a crime bulletin -- listing serious crimes -- for the last three months. He listed 105 crimes, including murder, rape, loot, bank robbery, extortion in his latest crime bulletin issued on September 4.

BJP and JD-U leaders remind Tejashwi of the 'jungle raj' when his parents Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi ruled the state from 1990 to 2005.

Enforcing the rule of law was seen as Nitish Kumar's primary achievement after he became chief minister in November 2005.

That reputation is in peril as crimes escalate in the state.

In the last six months, businessmen, contractors and private company officials have become extortionate targets of criminals in Bihar.

