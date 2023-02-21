News
Meet Delhi's 'Dog Amma'

Meet Delhi's 'Dog Amma'

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
February 21, 2023 08:54 IST
IMAGE: Delhi's 80-year-old 'Dog Amma'. Photograph: PTI

Love stories that will make you smile.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Frozen waterfall.

A cat, a leopard and a well.

Dogs, and drones, to the rescue.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Kashmir's 'Frozen' Magic!
Location: Gulmarg

Gosh! Are you going to see Princess Elsa here? Or Anna? Or Olaf? Or Kristoff?

You might be forgiven if you thought that for a second as you look at the cascading waters of the Drung fall, frozen by the icy Himalayan winds, waiting for the warmth of summer to set it free.

Don't believe us? Plan a trip to Gulmarg, where this gorgeous waterfall is located.

Video: PTI

 

Delhi's 'Dog Amma'
Location: Delhi

It started with a few canines.

Thirty years later, that family has expanded to 200 street dogs.

And their caretaker is 80-year-old Pratima Devi who lives in Saket, South Delhi, where she runs a tea shop. She supplements her income by collecting recyclable garbage from the streets.

Why does she do this?

Let Dog Amma, as she is fondly known, tell you :)

Video: PTI

 

Romeo, Julie Save Child In Turkey
Location: Turkey

It was a ray of hope in a calamity that devastated a country.

Three days after an earthquake ravaged Turkey, a miracle took place as a six-year-old girl, Beren, was discovered alive under the rubble.

Her saviors were two sniffer dogs, Romeo and Julie, who had flown there with a contingent from India's National Disaster Response Force, who had rushed to help with the rescue effort.

Video: ANI

 

Amazing Love Story
Location: Patna

He was from Bihar. She was from Maharashtra.

Years ago, they met in Mumbai. And Sarvjeet fell for Karishma after hearing her voice.

What makes this love story extra special?

Watch the video to find out :)

Video: ANI

  

Another Amazing Love Story
Location: Aligarh

'Kahin na kahin, koi na koi mere liye banaya gaya hai... (Someone, somewhere has been made for me)'

When Madhuri Dixit defined romance in Dil Toh Pagal Hai more than 25 years ago, did Imran and Khushboo know she was speaking to them?

Here's their lovely love story.

Video: ANI

 

A Cat, A Leopard And A Well
Location: Nashik

When a cat and a wild leopard fell into a well in Nashik's Sinnar district, and were trapped there together before officials from the forest department arrived, what do you think happened.

Did they both come out safely?

Or did only one survive?

 

Video: ANI

 

Drone To The Rescue
Location: Rishikesh

In the next step in healthcare, particularly in not easily accessible areas in India, drones are being experimented with.

As part of this process, a drone successfully delivered tuberculosis drugs to a health centre in a remote area in Tehri in Garhwal district.

The drone airlifted the medicines -- which weighed around two kilos -- from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh and covered a distance of 40 km in just 28 minutes.

On its return flight, it carried samples from tuberculosis patients for testing.

The distance, when covered by road, takes around two hours.

 

Video: ANI

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
