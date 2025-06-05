Manipur's Silent Green Hero

IMAGE: Anish Ahamad has single-handedly planted over 100,000 trees and shared more than 40,000 saplings with others -- all at no cost. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anish Ahamad/Facebook

Why CRPF won't forget K9 Rolo.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: These birds love Sudarson and Vithiya.

India's first village for mahouts.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

Acid Attack Survivor Wants To Become IAS Officer

Location: Chandigarh

And the determined 17-year-old Kafi is well on her way to achieving this goal.

She says, "I scored 95.6 per cent in class 12, CBSE. In class 10, I had scored 95.2 per cent.

"Being a visually challenged girl, there were a lot of challenges but my parents and teachers helped me conquer them."

All Videos: ANI

Couple Turn Terrace Into Bird Haven

Location: Chennai

It's a 16-year love story; that's how long Chennai's couple Sudarson and Vithiya have been feeding parrots, pigeons, doves and house sparrows on their terrace.

If you want to know how many feathered friends visit 'Parrot Sudarson' every summer and winter, do watch the video.

Why CRPF Won't Forget K9 Rolo

Location: Sukma

Brave Rolo was only two years old when she sacrificed her life for the nation.

She was the only life lost in Operation Black Forest -- a mission that saw significant Naxal losses and major recoveries.

India's First Village For Mahouts

Location: Nilgiris

They've loved and cared for their massive charges.

And now, the country is caring for them through India's first village for mahouts built in Asia's oldest elephant camp at a cost of Rs 5.6 crores.

The Theppakadu Elephant Camp, located in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu, is currently home to 27 elephants.

Jalsa Outside Jalsa

Location: Mumbai

That's what happens when Amitabh Bachchan steps out of his home to greet his loyal fans!

Manipur's Unassuming Green Warrior

Location: Churachandpur

Meet Anish Ahamad, the quiet guardian of the environment from Manipur's Bualjang hills, whose passion for conservation has been growing for nearly 30 years.

Inspired by a love for nature since childhood, he has single-handedly planted over 100,000 trees and shared more than 40,000 saplings with others -- all at no cost.

Banner: Satish Bodas/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff