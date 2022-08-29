How He Saved His Home From Demolition!

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: A farmer moves his house. Literally! Photograph: ANI

A wedding in Moscow.

Ever seen a tree ambulance?

Chaglagam's brave vow to the Indian Army.

Why a farmer moved his house

Location: Sangrur

They told him his house would have to be demolished.

The land on which it stood would become part of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

He was offered compensation.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi, however, took another decision.

The farmer from Sangrur decided to move his house instead.

When a railway bridge is swept away

Location: Kangra

It was a flash flood in a rain-engorged river.

The power of the water was too strong for a railway bridge over the Chakki river in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

With the bridge swept away, the narrow-gauge railway service between Pathankot and Jogindernagar has been affected.

ITBP's Amrit patrol

Location: Ladakh

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police protects some of the most difficult and challenging terrain in India.

Teams from this brave force, established in 1962, are currently on a relay long range patrol that has been named Amrit.

The relay long range patrol started from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh on August 1 and will end at Jechap La in Arunachal Pradesh on October 14 -- a gruelling 75-day journey that will cover a distance of approximately 7,575 km.

Band, baaja, baraat in Moscow

Location: Moscow

Muscovites Olgy and Vitaly have been married for more than a quarter of a century.

They decided to celebrate by getting married again. The Indian way.

And the organisers of the India Day Festival in Moscow helped make their dream come true.

Indore's Tree Ambulance

Location: Indore

In a city that can see extreme temperatures, it's the green cover that suffers.

But Indore takes its trees seriously.

Which is why a tree ambulance has been spotted in the city.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav says, "The tree ambulance has sprinklers, water arrangements, medicines and other instruments needed to maintain a green Indore."

Chaglagam's Promise to the Army

Location: Anjaw

Chaglagam, a tiny village in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, is located just a few kilometres from the Line of Actual Control.

Peopled by farmers, they have suffered over the years due to China's attempts to infiltrate India through the Arunachal border.

"China tries to infiltrate our border every year," says a Chaglagam resident. "We stand with the Indian Army and we'll fight alongside them if needed."

