Home  » News » Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashoka Chakra award for space mission

Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashoka Chakra award for space mission

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
January 26, 2026 11:42 IST

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in June 2006. 

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu confers India's highest peacetime gallantry award, Ashoka Chakra, to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. Photograph: President of India/YouTube

Key Points

  • Shubhanshu Shukla is the second Indian to have gone to space and the first to visit the ISS as part of the historic Axiom-4 mission
  • As a fighter pilot, Shubhanshu Shukla has an impressive record of 2,000 hours of flight experience across various aircraft
  • Shubhanshu Shukla served as pilot for the Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred India's highest peacetime gallantry award, Ashoka Chakra, to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who created history by becoming the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS).

The President presented the award to Shubhanshu Shukla at the Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital.

In June last year, Shubhanshu Shukla became the second Indian to have gone to space and the first to visit the ISS as part of the historic Axiom-4 mission. His 18-day space odyssey came 41 years after cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma flew aboard the Russian Soyuz-11 space mission.

 

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has over 2,000 hours of flying experience

As a fighter pilot, Shubhanshu Shukla has an impressive record of 2,000 hours of flight experience across various aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32.

Shubhanshu Shukla served as pilot for the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) to the International Space Station and left an indelible mark on India's remarkable advancements in human space exploration.

After the successful space mission, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla became a household name as his contribution during the mission, including the conduct of sophisticated experiments, received recognition from global space experts.

WATCH: Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashok Chakra award by Prez Droupadi Murmu 

The Axiom-4 mission was executed by US-based private firm Axiom Space, and it involved NASA, European Space Agency (Esa) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla hails from Lucknow. He was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in June 2006.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
