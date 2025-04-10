History In 2 Minutes: Russia's V-Day

Victory Day marks the end of World War II in Europe when the Soviet army defeated Nazi Germany and captured Berlin.

IMAGE: The flag of the Soviet Union being raised above the Reichstag. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yevgeny Khaldei/Wikimedia Commons

Russia has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the annual Victory Day parade on May 9, the most important day in the country's calendar.

The day marks the surrender of Nazi Germany to the Allied Forces which ended World War II in Europe fought over 6 years across three continents.

The Germans surrendered at the end of day on May 8, 1945 which was the next day in Moscow.

May 9, 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the surrender.

27 million Russians, the largest number from any of the Allied Forces, died in the war against Nazi Germany.

IMAGE: An Indian Tri-Service contingent takes part in the Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow, June 24, 2020. Photograph: ANI Photo

A grand parade is held at Red Square every year to commemorate the momentous event. The occasion has been celebrated with greater pomp and vigour in the Putin era.

India's armed forces participated in the parade in 2020. 87,000 Indian troops died fighting for Britain in WWII.

This year, Russia has invited India, China, Israel, Slovakia, Serbia to the parade. Chinese President Xi Jinping will be a special invitee at the parade.

At the end of the war, the Red Army defeated Germany in the Battle of Berlin and captured the city. Adolf Hitler committed suicide in an underground bunker, and the Soviet flag was raised over the Reichstag, the Nazi parliament. The picture of raising the flag taken by a Soviet photographer went on to become the defining image of the surrender.

IMAGE: Victory Day celebrations in St Petersburg, Russia, May 9, 2024. Photograph: Anton Vaganov/Reuters

Nazi Germany surrendered unconditionally at 11.01 pm on May 8, 1945.

The day is celebrated as Victory in Europe Day in Britain, France and America.

In Russia, it is referred to as the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

Interestingly, Russia has not invited the US or any of the European countries to the 80th anniversary commemoration.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com