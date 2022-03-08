'Life is about looking forward, not behind'

A band of army wives come together to showcase art inspired by the environs they inhabit.

IMAGE: One of Harpriya Bains's artwork at the Awadh Art Fair. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Harpriya Bains

What lies behind the door of a fauji home?

"Vibrance of culture, tell-tale signs of a nomadic life, new learnings at every station... ...for us it is always about looking forward; never about turning back," says Harpriya Bains, artist, standup comedian and an army wife.

"Our families evolve over the years. From living in one room homes to big bungalows with gardens, we experience it all and accept life everyday with dignity and beauty," says Bains.

IMAGE: Harpriya Bains with Deepti Naval, left.

Last week, Bains and 14 other artists from the Army Wives Welfare Association displayed their work at the India Habitat Centre in Delhi. Under the theme Olive Expressions -- drawing from the olive green of the army uniform -- the exhibition was a part of the Awadh Art Fair.

Bains who has lived in different army stations from Mhow, Pathankot, Shimla, Jammu to Delhi has been fascinated by old doors and windows she encountered while on a posting in Goa.

Her series of paintings were titled Dastak Open The Doors Within And Let Fresh Ideas Enter.

The exhibition had an array of interesting work by a band of talented army wives including Namita Minotra who created Shubra and Kanakaa on wooden pieces.

Monica Saroch created landscape in pen and ink, while Milli Choudhary, an art instructor for children, depicted the Natraja and the Nandi.

The art on display included work inspired by the environs inhabited by the ladies during their lives in the army.

IMAGE: Left to right: Laishram Jenny, Marayam Ahmed, Puja Bahuguna, Vaishali Singh, Veena Naravane, Shikha Mamgian, Sumbul Tabrez, Deepti Mohan, Namita Minotra.

Seeated below: Mili Choudhary, Harpriya Bains.

Army spouses accumulate a rich and varied experience as they travel to different locations accompanying their husbands across the country. Every 2-3 years, they pack up their homes and move lock, stock and barrel to a new place, adding more colours to the tapestry of their unique lives.

Their children often go through 7-8 schools. "The kids also get habituated to this life. They start getting bored of a place in three years and start asking 'When are we getting posted out?'," says an officer's wife with a laugh.

Army Wives Welfare Association President Veena Naravane, wife of army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, visited the exhibition along with actress Deepti Naval whose paintings also featured in the art fair.

AWWA is an association that works for the welfare of the spouses, children and dependents of army personnel.

According to its Web site, it is called 'the invisible hand that shapes the punch of the Indian Army.'

One of AWWA's important functions is providing ex-gratia of Rs 15,000 immediately to widows after the death of a soldier.

The association also aims at encouraging the skills and talents of army wives.

During the pandemic it provided free meals to relatives of COVID-19 patients at several army hospitals.

The Olive Expressions includes a group of over 100 artists across the country. The group's next exhibition will commemorate Women's Day.

