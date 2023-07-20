Flooded Streets! Drowning Trucks! Collapsing Hills!

IMAGE: A man wades through the floodwater at Naoboicha in Assam's Lakhimpur district. Photograph: ANI Photo

The summer seemed endless as we waited for the rains.

And the rains, when they arrived, brought with it their own punishment.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: A drowning truck.

When a hill collapses...

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.





US Citizens Undertake Amarnath Yatra

Location: Katra

Among the many devotees undertaking the arduous Amarnath Yatra are two US nationals from California.

They explain why the Yatra has been a dream come true for them.

A Helpless Truck In The Furious Beas

Location: Kullu

On the road, the truck is king.

Yet, this powerful beast is no match for the waters of a raging river.

As Kullu in Himachal Pradesh grapples with incessant downpours, here's what happened in the Beas river.

Flooded, Since The Last Six Months!

Location: Lakhimpur

Yes, it's unbelievable.

Yes, it's happening since the last six months.

That's how long 67 villages in Assam's Lakhimpur district have been battling flood waters.

10-Year-Old Builds Multitasking Machine

Location: Kulgam

He may be just 10 years old, but Momin Ishaq's mind is a wonder.

He has designed a machine that can operate as a freezer, cooler, room warmer and refrigerator.

And this is not his first invention.

Momin, who studies in Class 3 at the Government High School in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, has earlier built a low-cost egg incubator.

When A Hill Collapses...

Location: Chamoli

The rains were torrential.

Everyone scurried for shelter.

And then, this happened.

