Even Snow Can't Deter Kedarnath Devotees

The dazzling Rekha!
The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
Also see: Thoothukudi's thriving coastline.
How the world's tallest statue has changed...
Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.
The Ever-Glowing Rekha!
Location: Mumbai
Rekha seems to become more beautiful every year. Here she is, at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, outshining the younger stars.
Kedarnath Turns White
Location: Kedarnath
The falling snow does not deter devotees.
India's Next Big Game Changer
Location: Panvel
Flights are expected to take off from the Navi Mumbai international airport -- one of India's largest infrastructure projects -- from December.
Thoothukudi's Coastline Transforms Into A Bird Haven
Location: Thoothukudi
It's amazing what determination can do.
Conservation efforts that have included the restoration of habitat and establishment of new areas for wildlife has resulted in a flourishing coastal ecosystem in Thoothukudi, which continues to attracts a variety of bird species like yellow-billed egrets, black herons and sandpipers.
The World's Tallest Statue Is Not Just...
Location: Kevadia
The Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue at 182 metres, has rapidly emerged as one of India's most prominent global attractions.
The site's impact extends beyond tourism. It has also helped local communities, particularly women from tribal backgrounds, who have found new livelihood opportunities.
Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff