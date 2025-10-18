Even Snow Can't Deter Kedarnath Devotees

IMAGE: Devotees continue to arrive at Kedarnath despite a drop in temperatures. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

The Ever-Glowing Rekha!

Location: Mumbai

Rekha seems to become more beautiful every year. Here she is, at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, outshining the younger stars.

Kedarnath Turns White

Location: Kedarnath

The falling snow does not deter devotees.

India's Next Big Game Changer

Location: Panvel

Flights are expected to take off from the Navi Mumbai international airport -- one of India's largest infrastructure projects -- from December.

Thoothukudi's Coastline Transforms Into A Bird Haven

Location: Thoothukudi

It's amazing what determination can do.

Conservation efforts that have included the restoration of habitat and establishment of new areas for wildlife has resulted in a flourishing coastal ecosystem in Thoothukudi, which continues to attracts a variety of bird species like yellow-billed egrets, black herons and sandpipers.

The World's Tallest Statue Is Not Just...

Location: Kevadia

The Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue at 182 metres, has rapidly emerged as one of India's most prominent global attractions.

The site's impact extends beyond tourism. It has also helped local communities, particularly women from tribal backgrounds, who have found new livelihood opportunities.

