CoBRA Jawans Dance At Village Wedding

How the Ganga is healing

Location: Uttarakhand

Traversing thousands of miles, through distinctive terrain and geographies, the Ganga is not just a sacred river but a lifeline for millions of Indians who live along its banks.

Over the years, thanks to our carelessness, the beautiful river has become contaminated.

Now, the government is aiming to clean and rejuvenate both the Ganga and its tributaries.

In an integrated effort to accomplish its mission, the National Mission for Clean Ganga has roped in nearly all the river's stakeholders under its flagship programme, Namami Gange.

To protect the Ganga from toxic insecticides and pesticides, the government appealed to farmers of Uttarakhand to adopt alternate farming methods, and today, in just in a few years, the dominant form of farming in the region is organic.

The farmers in the state's Chamoli district have been trained to produce bio-fertilisers and bio-pesticides independently.

'Forestry intervention' is simultaneously taking place; this includes a massive afforestation drive to preserve the flora and fauna and enhance the productivity and diversity of forests along the Ganga and its tributaries.

Beggar gifts wife moped

Location: Chhindwara

For Santosh Kumar Sahu, a beggar in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, life is not easy.

As he is physically weak, he would sit on a tricycle and beg for alms along with his wife.

The couple earns Rs 300 to Rs 400 a day by begging at bus stands, temples and mosques.

His wife would often fall ill from exhaustion after pushing the tricycle all day.

Santosh, who felt terrible for her, saved around Rs 90,000 and has now bought a moped for his wife.

Physically challenged girl walks to school daily

Location: Jamui

When Seema from Bihar's Jamui district lost her leg in an accident, it did not stop her from pursuing her dream.

The 10 year old wants to become a teacher after completing her education.

So she walks to school every day.

The video of her dedication towards being educated went viral.

Jamui District Magistrate Avaneesh Kumar Singh gifted her a tricycle and has offered financial support.

Why these jawans danced at village wedding

Location: Sukma

Sukma is one of the most Maoist-affected districts in Chhattisgarh.

So, when a wedding took place in the district's Minpa village, troops of the CoBRA 206 Battalion joined in the celebration in a heartwarming trust-building effort.

This cop donates salary for tribal kids' schooling

Location: Purulia

Arup Mukherjee is a traffic constable with a heart of gold.

He has donated his entire salary to the Puncha Nabadisha Model School in West Bengal's Purulia district.

The money, he says, will provide free education and rehabilitation to over 126 tribal children.

'I took a loan to start a school for children from the Sabar tribal group who are still considered untouchables.

'Currently, we've 126 students in the school. People from nearby villages teach them free of cost.

'They should be given government jobs,' says Mukherjee, as he shares his dream for the children.

