Check out when your constituency votes

March 22, 2019 10:25 IST

The Lok Sabha election will be held in 7 phases, beginning on April 11, 2019 and ending on May 19, 2019.

Photograph: PTI Photo

On March 10, 2019, the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for the Lok Sabha elections.

The votes will be counted on May 23, 2019.

Check out the date on which your constituency goes to the polls.

Andhra Pradesh (25) Total 1 Phase Phase Date Parliamentary Seats I 11th April 19 Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, Chittoor

Arunachal Pradesh (2) Total 1 Phase Phase Date Parliamentary Seats I 11th April 19 Arunachal West, Arunachal East

Assam (14) Total 3 Phases Phase Date Parliamentary Seats I 11th April 19 Tezpur, Kaliabor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur II 18th April 19 Karimganj, Silchar, Autonomous District, Mangaldoi, Nawgong III 23rd April 19 Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati

Bihar (40) Total 7 Phases Phase Date Parliamentary Seats I 11th April 19 Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui II 18th April 19 Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka III 23rd April 19 Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria IV 29th April 19 Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger V 06th May 19 Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur VI 12th May 19 Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj VII 19th May 19 Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, Jahanabad

Chandigarh (1) Total 1 Phase Phase Date Parliamentary Seats I 19th May 19 Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh (11) Total 3 Phase Phase Date Parliamentary Seats I 11th April 19 Bastar II 18th April 19 Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker III 23rd April 19 Surguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur

Dadra & Nagar Haveli (1) Total 1 Phase Phase Date Parliamentary Seats I 23rd April 19 Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Daman & Diu (1) Total 1 Phase Phase Date Parliamentary Seats I 23rd April 19 Daman & Diu

NCT of Delhi (7) Total 1 Phase Phase Date Parliamentary Seats I 12th May 19 Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi

Goa (2) Total 1 Phase Phase Date Parliamentary Seats I 23rd April 19 North Goa, South Goa

Gujarat (26) Total 1 Phase Phase Date Parliamentary Seats I 23rd April 19 Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad

Haryana (10) Total 1 Phase Phase Date Parliamentary Seats I 12th May 19 Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad

Himachal Pradesh (4) Total 1 Phase Phase Date Parliamentary Seats I 19th May 19 Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla

Jammu and Kashmir (6) Total 5 Phases Phase Date Parliamentary Seats I 11th April 19 Baramulla (Baramulla District), Baramulla (Kupwara District), Baramulla (Bandipore District), Jammu (Punch District), Jammu (Rajouri District), Jammu (Jammu District), Jammu (Samba District) II 18th April 19 Srinagar (Badgam District), Srinagar (Ganderbal District), Srinagar (Srinagar District), Udhampur (Reasi District), Udhampur (Kathua District), Udhampur (Udhampur District), Udhampur (Ramban District), Udhampur (Doda District), Udhampur (Kishtwar District) III 23rd April 19 Anantnag (Anantnag District) IV 29th April 19 Anantnag (Kulgam District) V 06th May 19 Anantnag (Shupiyan District), Anantnag (Pulwama District), Ladakh (Kargil District), Ladakh (Ladakh District)

Jharkhand (14) Total 4 Phases Phase Date Parliamentary Seats I 29th April 19 Chatra, Lohardaga, Palamu II 06th May 19 Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti, Hazaribagh III 12th May 19 Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Singhbhum IV 19th May 19 Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda

Karnataka (28) Total 2 Phases Phase Date Parliamentary Seats I 18th April 19 Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur, Kolar II 23rd April 19 Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga

Kerala (20) Total 1 Phase Phase Date Parliamentary Seats I 23rd April 19 Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram

Lakshadweep 1 Total 1 Phase Phase Date Parliamentary Seats I 11th April 19 Lakshadweep

II06th May 19Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, BetulIII12th May 19Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, RajgarhIV19th May 19Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh (29) Total 4 Phases Phase Date Parliamentary Seats I 29th April 19 Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara

Maharashtra (48) Total 4 Phases Phase Date Parliamentary Seats I 11th April 19 Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara - Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur, Yavatmal-Washim II 18th April 19 Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur III 23rd April 19 Jalgaon Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Raigad, Pune, Baramati, Ahmednagar, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle IV 29th April 19 Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South -Central, Mumbai South, Maval, Shirur, Shirdi

