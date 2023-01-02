Can You Spot The Rare Snow Leopard?

IMAGE: A snow leopard is spotted in Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

A mother saves an abandoned child.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: IAF aircraft land on a national highway.

The Indian Army builds a 3D printed house.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

Huge King Cobra rescued!

Location: Anakapalle

When a farmer stepped into his field in the Cheedikada Mandal region of Andhra Pradesh, the last thing he expected to find was a 14 foot long King Cobra.

No one was ready to try and catch this highly venomous reptile so the snake catcher was called; the latter saved the snake from the humans and the humans from the snake.

Apparently, the spotting of these snakes is not an uncommon occurrence in this area.

A mother's loving gesture towards an abandoned child

Location: Greater Noida

The tiny baby girl, wrapped in a cloth, was found hidden in the bushes in Delhi's Knowledge Park area in Greater Noida.

The police were called to her rescue.

More that Delhi's bitter cold, it was the callousness of the act that chilled the heart.

The child's condition was critical and that's when a saviour appeared in the form of the wife of a station house officer. A young mother herself, she breastfed the ill infant and saved her life.

Class 12 girl trains bull for Jallikattu

Location: Madurai

She's only in Class 12. And she's training a black bull for the Jallikattu event, which is part of Tamil Nadu's Pongal festival.

Divyadarshini, who has been training the bull for past three years, says, "Our family has raised Jallikattu bulls for four generations. We treat this bull like a member of the family.

"We are preparing it for the competition by having it practise walking, swimming and mud-digging."

When Dal Lake freezes!

Location: Srinagar

It's intensely cold in Kashmir and the many parts of the Valley are recording sub-zero temperatures.

Yet, the frozen Dal Lake continues to attract tourists.

And here's how the shikara owners take them across the lake.

Spot the rare snow leopard!

Location: Lahaul-Spiti

There was much excitement in Lahaul-Spiti's Chicham village when sharp eyes spotted the snow leopard.

The numbers have of this rare feline have fallen drastically since they are savagely hunted by poachers for their pelt and body parts.

Take a look at the gorgeous cat.

When an IAF aircraft touched down on NH-16

Location: Prakasam

The Indian Air Force believes in being prepared for any emergency.

Which is why its aircraft landed at the emergency landing facility constructed on National Highway 16 at Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh, in what proved to be a successful trial run.

Indian Army's 3D printed house

Location: New Delhi

The Indian Army, too, has reason to celebrate.

It inaugurated its first 3D printed house dwelling unit for soldiers at the Ahmedabad cantonment.

The dwelling unit has been constructed by the Military Engineering Services in collaboration with MiCoB Pvt Ltd, incorporating the latest 3D rapid construction technology.

The construction work was completed in just 12 weeks and used a 3D-printed foundation, walls and slabs.

The disaster-resilient structure complies with zone 3 earthquake specifications and green building norms.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com