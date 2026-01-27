BJP's Nitin Babu Rises In the Land of Nitish Babu

BJP leaders say Nitin Nabin's low-profile image has made him a favourite of Amit Shah, who was in search of such a leader to appoint to the top party position -- someone who follows the Modi-Shah line as BJP president without "ifs and buts".

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party national President Nitin Nabin during the Sangathan Parv at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, January 20, 2026. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points 45-year-old Nitin Nabin is a five-time MLA from Bihar.

His rise is seen as a strategic move by the Modi-Shah leadership ahead of crucial assembly polls.

Nabin entered politics 'accidentally' in 2006 to carry on his late father Nabin Sinha's legacy.

Belongs to the politically light-weight Kayasth community.

On January 20, a young and energetic Nitin Nabin formally became the Bharatiya Janata Party's national president. Last month, everyone in and outside the largest political party in the world was surprised when his appointment as the BJP's working president was announced.

His elevation to head the BJP suddenly made him 'Nitin Babu' from the simple Nitin Nabin he was known as in Bihar's party circles until recently.

Nitin Nabin, who repeatedly stated that he was a man who entered politics accidentally and survived, is a down-to-earth politician.

Why Nitin Nabin never lost an election

"Nitin Babu is soft-spoken, simple, calm, and was easily accessible as MLA and Bihar minister. He is known to amicably resolve issues and believes in consultation and communication," says Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi, who is considered close to Nitin Nabin.

"This is the reason he never lost polls and has repeatedly won every election since 2006, when he first contested the by-polls after his father Nabin Kishor Sinha, a senior BJP leader, died in December 2005, nearly a month after the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) led by Nitish Kumar came to power for the first time," adds Saraogi.

IMAGE: Nitin Nabin, along with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, visits the Pracheen Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place in New Delhi. Photograph: NitinNabinX/ANI Photo

Another senior BJP leader and former Bihar minister, who did not want to be named for this report, recalls that Nitin Nabin once revealed to him that he was not at all keen to join politics.

"His stand was that politics was not for everyone, and he made it clear that he never wanted to enter politics. But situations in his life forced him to join politics, and he successfully moved ahead from being an MLA to Bihar minister, in charge of the party outside Bihar, and now the youngest BJP president."

"Nitinji is an example of hard work, dedication, trust, and success in politics."

Mother decided Nitin Nabin will join politics

BJP worker Nawal Kumar, who has been close to Nitin Nabin since he successfully contested assembly polls, says the BJP president was pursuing an engineering course when his father died.

"It was his mother Mala Sinha's decision that Nitinji would carry on his father's political legacy. He contested, won the polls from Patna and never looked back," says Nawal Kumar.

"He was then only 26 years old, young but mature, and decided to drop out of his studies for politics. It appears now that his decision was right."

For Nitin, adds Nawal Kumar, his mother was "Maiya", as he used to address her to express his love and emotional attachment. His mother passed away a few years ago.

IMAGE: Nitin Nabin, second from right, being congratulated by Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Sinha, left, and Samrat Choudhary, right, and then BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal, second from left, after being named as the BJP's national working president in Patna, December 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nitin Nabin's elevation pride for Bihar

Many may not be aware that Nitin Nabin was born in 1980 in Ranchi, currently capital of the neighbouring state of Jharkhand. Ranchi was then one of the industrial towns of undivided Bihar. But Nitin spent his childhood and received his school education in Patna.

Nitin did his schooling at St Michael's High School in Patna and did his plus-two in Delhi, but never forgot his ancestral roots in Amavan village under the Rajauli block in Nawada district in the Magadh region, known for its Magahi dialect.

"We celebrated Holi on Tuesday to express our happiness and distributed sweets. It is a moment of pride for the family. It is not only our family; the entire village is upbeat," says Jitender Sinha, a cousin of the BJP president, who along with other cousins plans to visit Patna to meet him soon.

Jitender recalls that Nitin visited Amavan village and spent time with family members during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.

'We hope he will visit his village as BJP president'

Durga Prasad Sinha, an uncle, says Nitin Nabin's grandfather Kamendar Prasad Sinha lived in the village, but Nitin's father Nabin Kishor Sinha shifted to Patna.

"Nitin's father visited the village, and so does Nitin," says Durga Prasad Sinha. "He is keeping the tradition alive by continuing the relationship with the village. We hope he will visit us as BJP president as well."

Nitin Nabin's wife Dipmala Srivastav, who gave up her banking career after marriage nearly 15 years ago, is fond of her husband's calm and positive attitude despite his hectic life as a politician.

"My husband is a simple and grounded person, gentle to the core," says Dipmala who understands her husband's responsibility and accountability in politics.

"Nitin is a very busy person today and has to work hard for the party, but he cares for the family as well. Earlier he was party in-charge of a town, followed by in-charge of a state, and now he is heading the party at the national level. I will take care of our growing children and the family to give him more time for his work to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji," Dipmala adds.

IMAGE: BJP supporters in Patna celebrate Nitin Nabin's election as BJP national president. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nitin Nabin's favourite leader

Last year, a local Hindi newspaper reported that Dipmala's favourite leader is Narendra Modi while her husband's ideal leader is Union Home Minister Amit A Shah. Political observers in Patna say Nitin was appointed BJP president with Modi, Shah and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's blessings.

Nitin Nabin is widely seen as Shah's choice; the home minister visited his family during the state assembly election campaign last year.

BJP leaders say Nitin's low-profile image has made him a favourite of Shah, who was in search of such a leader to appoint to the top party position -- someone who follows the Modi-Shah line as BJP president without "ifs and buts".

Nitin Nabin belongs to the Kayasth community, an upper caste that hardly enjoys any political clout in Bihar politics.

Once upon a time his caste was powerful and played an important role in the formation of a separate Bihar state during the freedom movement.

Slowly, his caste was sidelined in politics and its place was taken over by other powerful landed upper castes.

According to the 2023 Bihar caste survey report, Kayasths make up 0.60% of the state's total population. The drastic fall in their numbers is due to large-scale migration outside Bihar, mainly to metro cities, for livelihood.

