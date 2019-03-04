'Abhinandan ne to desh ka naam roshan kar diya'

March 04, 2019 14:53 IST

'The Air Force rules the skies.'

Wing Commander K Dinesh (retd) recounts an encounter at Mumbai airport.

IMAGE: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman at the Air Force Central Medical Establishment, March 2, 2019.

On Sunday, March 3, morning, I experienced first hand a proud moment at Mumbai airport.

I was on my way to Coimbatore to attend a ceremony where the President of India was to award colours to my past IAF unit -- 5 Base Repair Depot -- on Monday morning.

While scanning my carry on luggage, the CISF staff saw on his screen the scanned image of my chest medals in my bag. I was carrying my medals and uniform items to wear at the Presidential function.

He walked up to me and with a sense of pride said, "Saab, maine scan mein dekha ki bahut sare medal hain aap ke paas, aap Army se hain? (I saw a lot of medals when I was scanning your luggage. Are you from the army?)".

I said "Mein Bharatiya Vayu Sena ka Wing Commander hoon (I am a Wing Commander from the Indian Air Force)".

His chest swelled up and his facial expression changed.

I could see his elevated and absolute sense of pride when he said "Air Force to cha gayi hai Sir. Wing Commander Abhinandan ne to Air Force aur desh ka naam roshan kar diya (The Air Force rules the skies. Wing Commander Abhinandan has made the Air Force and the Nation proud)."

For me, it is a matter of great pride to hear these word from personnel of yet another combat force like the CISF.

IAF rocks! Our Armed Forces rocks!! Our Paramilitary forces also rocks!!! Our police forces Rock .... and to top it all ...Bharat rocks !!!!*

Rediff.com featured Wing Commander K Dinesh here.

His wife Indu Nair was from the second batch of lady pilots to join the Indian Air Force and flew during the Kargil War.