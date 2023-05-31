IMAGE: This 14-year-old boy decided his mother would not walk miles under the blazing sun to get water for the family. So he dug a well for her. Photograph: ANI

Police Dog Beats Cancer, Returns To Work

Location: Punjab

For three years, she bravely fought cancer.

And now, she's back at work -- sniffing out explosives and narcotics.

Handmade Dolls That Promote India

Location: Gandhinagar

Sixty years ago, Ranjan Bhatt from Gandhinagar started making dolls as a hobby.

Today, the 80 year old and her son Harin see it as a way to preserve traditional Indian costumes.

The dolls, which are made using cloth, cotton and clay, are sold in over 20 countries across the world.

Wow! A Mango That Costs Rs 21,000!

Location: Varanasi

Would you pay Rs 21,000 for one mango?

That's what the Miyazaki variety of mango costs.

Now, this Japanese aam is being grown in Varanasi.

But can the aam junta afford to taste this exotic fruit?

A Jewish Wedding After 15 Years

Location: Kochi

The Cochin Jews are said to the oldest Jewish community in India.

Visitors to Kochi make it a point to soak in the charm of Jew Town.

But there has been no Jewish wedding in Kochi for the last 15 years.

Until...

When The Veep Meets His School Teacher

Location: Kannur

There is something special about meeting your school teacher after many years; it takes you to right back to those masti-filled days before one took on the challenges of adulthood.

Even if you are the vice president of India, this is an opportunity you don't want to miss.

And that exactly what Jagdeep Dhankhar did on a recent visit to Kannur.

Saving The Birds

Location: Nagpur

As temperatures continue to soar, it is not just human beings who are suffering. Birds and animals are struggling too.

In Nagpur, this is what environmentalist Jayant Tendulkar is doing to aid our feathered friends.

A Well For My Mother

Location: Palghar

Every day, 14-year-old Pranav Salkar saw his mother walk a long distance in the scorching heat to fetch water for the family.

It distressed him terribly to see her struggle.

So this is what he did.

Aww! Aren't These Snow Leopard Cubs cute?

Location: Darjeeling

The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling is celebrating.

Five snow leopard cubs have been born in the park and they are absolutely adorable.

