A Teacher's Stunning Retirement Gift!

Asia's Longest High-Altitude Tunnel
Location: Meenamarg
When it is completed, the Zojila Tunnel -- which will ensure all-weather connectivity between the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir -- will be Asia's longest high-altitude tunnel.
Captain I K Singh, office in-charge, BRO detachment, Matiyan, shares some fascinating details.
Why This Teacher Was Shocked On Her Retirement Day
Location: Ajmer
Asha Tripathi, a government teacher from the Hathi Kheda village in Ajmer, Rajasthan, was touched by this grand gesture!
When A Helicopter Was Stranded At 11,500 feet...
Location: Near Amarnath Shrine
It's the IAF that comes to rescue. In an operation that can only be termed as daring!
The Eco-Friendly Police Station
Location: Surat
Hats off, Surat Police!
Catching Fish On A Flooded Highway
Location: Boudh
It was not lucky for the fisheries department.
But the locals rejoiced as heavy and continuous rains turned into a windfall for them.
The Irish Woman Who Loves Cats
Location: Coimbatore
Meet Annie.
