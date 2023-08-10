News
A Teacher's Stunning Retirement Gift!

A Teacher's Stunning Retirement Gift!

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
Last updated on: August 10, 2023 09:03 IST
IMAGE: A 26-foot limo was the last thing Asha Tripathi expected on her retirement day. Photograph: ANI

When a helicopter is stranded at 11,500 feet...

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Catching fish on a flooded highway!

Surat's eco-friendly police station.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Asia's Longest High-Altitude Tunnel
Location: Meenamarg

When it is completed, the Zojila Tunnel -- which will ensure all-weather connectivity between the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir -- will be Asia's longest high-altitude tunnel.

Captain I K Singh, office in-charge, BRO detachment, Matiyan, shares some fascinating details.

All Videos: ANI

 

Why This Teacher Was Shocked On Her Retirement Day
Location: Ajmer

Asha Tripathi, a government teacher from the Hathi Kheda village in Ajmer, Rajasthan, was touched by this grand gesture!

 

When A Helicopter Was Stranded At 11,500 feet...
Location: Near Amarnath Shrine

It's the IAF that comes to rescue. In an operation that can only be termed as daring!

 

The Eco-Friendly Police Station
Location: Surat

Hats off, Surat Police!

 

Catching Fish On A Flooded Highway
Location: Boudh

It was not lucky for the fisheries department.

But the locals rejoiced as heavy and continuous rains turned into a windfall for them.

  

The Irish Woman Who Loves Cats
Location: Coimbatore

Meet Annie.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
