A Teacher's Stunning Retirement Gift!

IMAGE: A 26-foot limo was the last thing Asha Tripathi expected on her retirement day. Photograph: ANI

When a helicopter is stranded at 11,500 feet...

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Catching fish on a flooded highway!

Surat's eco-friendly police station.

Asia's Longest High-Altitude Tunnel

Location: Meenamarg

When it is completed, the Zojila Tunnel -- which will ensure all-weather connectivity between the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir -- will be Asia's longest high-altitude tunnel.

Captain I K Singh, office in-charge, BRO detachment, Matiyan, shares some fascinating details.

Why This Teacher Was Shocked On Her Retirement Day

Location: Ajmer

Asha Tripathi, a government teacher from the Hathi Kheda village in Ajmer, Rajasthan, was touched by this grand gesture!

When A Helicopter Was Stranded At 11,500 feet...

Location: Near Amarnath Shrine

It's the IAF that comes to rescue. In an operation that can only be termed as daring!

The Eco-Friendly Police Station

Location: Surat

Hats off, Surat Police!

Catching Fish On A Flooded Highway

Location: Boudh

It was not lucky for the fisheries department.

But the locals rejoiced as heavy and continuous rains turned into a windfall for them.

The Irish Woman Who Loves Cats

Location: Coimbatore

Meet Annie.

