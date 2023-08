British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family had fun in Disneyland in Santa Monica, California.

IMAGE: Rishi, wife Akshata Murty and daughters Anoushka and Krishna. All photographs: Emma McIntyre/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Rishi and family on Santa Monica Pier.

IMAGE: Time for some snacks.

IMAGE: What's Rishi aiming at in the Ring toss?

IMAGE: No win, but let's pose with the game, eh.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com