'Horse-trading within K'taka Cong; MLAs offered Rs 50 cr, flat, car'

Alleging 'horse-trading' between factions within the ruling Congress in Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Sunday claimed that Rs 50 crore, a flat and a car were being offered to MLAs to win them over.

IMAGE: Karnataka BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy. Photograph: ANI Photo

Accusing AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, of "doing business" by allegedly seeking Rs 200 crore from ministerial aspirants, Narayanaswamy demanded a probe and said he planned to write to the Enforcement Directorate on the matter.

His remarks come amid speculation over a possible change of chief minister as the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term, referred to by some leaders as the 'November revolution' linked to an alleged power-sharing understanding between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

The government completed 2.5 years in office on November 20.

"More than infighting, trading is happening in Congress," Narayanaswamy told reporters in Bengaluru.

"At first, we heard Rs 50 crore was being offered to each MLA. Now the bargaining has increased, some are demanding Rs 75 crore, others up to Rs 100 crore. But the offer of Rs 50 crore plus a flat and a Fortuner car is what I have been told," he added.

He said that while 'horse-trading' was earlier heard of between rival parties, it is now occurring within the Congress itself.

"There are multiple factions in Congress, but the big two are led by the CM and the deputy CM. I have heard that both sides have begun trying to buy MLAs from each other. This must be investigated, and I am writing to the ED," he said, alleging misuse of public money to "purchase" legislators.

Alleging that Surjewala had started doing 'business' with ministerial aspirants by demanding Rs 200 crore, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council claimed that MLA K C Veerendra 'Puppy', who was arrested in an ED case, had apparently paid an advance.

"This must be probed, and Surjewala should be arrested. He is doing business for ministerial posts," he claimed.

Narayanaswamy also accused the Congress government of "betraying the people", citing issues faced by farmers and Dalits.

With the ruling party enjoying the support of around 140 MLAs, he alleged its leaders were "intoxicated by power" and said the public would "teach them a lesson."

Stating that the BJP, as the opposition, would not remain silent, the party leader said, "If the Congress government continues to indulge in activities like horse-trading without addressing people's concerns, we will not sit quietly."

He added that BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in the assembly R Ashoka and other senior leaders would decide the party's next course of action after discussions.

Hitting out at Dalit leaders in the Congress, Narayanaswamy claimed they "lack the guts" and only make statements.

Responding to a question on the demand for a Dalit chief minister, he alleged that the party uses Dalits "merely as a vote bank."

"If you (Congress Dalit leaders) have the guts, take the CM post. Don't mislead people with mere statements. Congress is like slow poison for Dalits. It has done injustice to Ambedkar," he claimed.