Home  » News » 17 Girl Cadets Make Military History

17 Girl Cadets Make Military History

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: May 30, 2025 16:57 IST

'I was preparing for JEE, NDA came as a blessing.'

IMAGE: Mizoram Governor General V K Singh -- a former chief of the army staff -- inspects the Guard of Honour during the Passing Out Parade at the Khetarpal Parade Ground at the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla, May 30, 2025. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

17 women candidates made history when they graduated alongside 319 male cadets from the National Defence Academy in Khadakvasla on May 30, 2025.

The lady cadets have broken the mold and paved a new path for many more after them.

 

'Believe in yourself and go for it': Cadet Harsimran Kaur

Videos: ANI

"It was a surprise when NDA opened up for women. I was preparing for JEE and the NDA came as a blessing. Don't be afraid of anything. Everything is possible, just believe in yourself and go for it," says Cadet Harsimran Kaur.

 

'Every day was a new box of surprises': Cadet Ishita Sangwan

"It was my dream to be standing in front of this historic Sudan block with my parents. This building was my inspiration. Every day was a new box of surprises," said Cadet Ishita Sangwan, the first one from her family to join the armed forces.

 

'The young women will rise to the highest echelon of the service': General V K Singh

"This is a milestone in our collective journey towards inclusivity and empowerment. I envision a future not far from now when one of these young women will rise to the highest echelon of the service they go to," said General V K Singh, a former army chief and the current governor of Mizoram, at the Passing Out Parade.

 

Watch: Girl cadets celebrate with knuckle push ups

 

Glimpses of the grand Passing Out Parade

1,341 cadets, including 336 from the passing out course, participated in the Passing Out Parade commanded by Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi.

The President's Gold Medal was awarded to Battalion Cadet Adjutant Prince Raj, the President's Silver Medal to Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi, and the President's Bronze Medal to Battalion Cadet Captain Tejas Bhatt.

Vidoes curated by Shailajanand Mishra/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
