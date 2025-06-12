15 Things You Must Know About Rakesh Sharma

Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma's space journey captivated the nation in 1984.

'I am past history,' one of India's greatest heroes said when Rediff asked him to speak about Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla's forthcoming voyage to space.

'Subhanshu is our country's future space explorer'.

Here's what you must know about the first Indian to travel to space.

IMAGE: In 1984, the first Indian cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma, flew on board the Soyuz T-11 spacecraft with two Soviet cosmonauts. Photograph: Kind courtesy India in Russia/X