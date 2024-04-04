40 Years Since Rakesh Sharma's Space Flight

The Russian embassy marked the 40th anniversary of the first space flight by an Indian, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, with an exhibition at the Russian Cultural Centre in New Delhi.

On April 3, 1984, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, acompanied by cosmonauts from the then Soviet Union -- Flight Engineer Gennady Strekalov and Commander Yury Malyshev -- flew aboard the Soyuz T-11 to the space station Salyut 7.

IMAGE: A visitor at the photo exhibition observes a photograph of Cosmonauts Yury Malyshev, Rakesh Sharma and Gennady Strekalov. All photographs: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: You also get to pose as a cosmonaut with Cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma.

IMAGE: Visitors try to capture glimpses of the flight.

IMAGE: Rakesh Sharma did yoga to train for the flight.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com