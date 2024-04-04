News
40 Years Since Rakesh Sharma's Space Flight

40 Years Since Rakesh Sharma's Space Flight

By REDIFF NEWS
April 04, 2024 14:22 IST
The Russian embassy marked the 40th anniversary of the first space flight by an Indian, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, with an exhibition at the Russian Cultural Centre in New Delhi.

On April 3, 1984, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, acompanied by cosmonauts from the then Soviet Union -- Flight Engineer Gennady Strekalov and Commander Yury Malyshev -- flew aboard the Soyuz T-11 to the space station Salyut 7.

 

IMAGE: A visitor at the photo exhibition observes a photograph of Cosmonauts Yury Malyshev, Rakesh Sharma and Gennady Strekalov. All photographs: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: You also get to pose as a cosmonaut with Cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma.

 

IMAGE: Visitors try to capture glimpses of the flight.

 

IMAGE: Rakesh Sharma did yoga to train for the flight.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
A morning with the first Indian in space
'We are looking at flying an Indian into space'
India's first man in space ready to go to again
When Rakesh Sharma found himself in a different kind of space

India's first man in space won't be lonely anymore

