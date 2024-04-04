40 Years Since Rakesh Sharma's Space Flight

The Russian embassy marked the 40th anniversary of the first space flight by an Indian, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, with an exhibition at the Russian Cultural Centre in New Delhi.
On April 3, 1984, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, acompanied by cosmonauts from the then Soviet Union -- Flight Engineer Gennady Strekalov and Commander Yury Malyshev -- flew aboard the Soyuz T-11 to the space station Salyut 7.
