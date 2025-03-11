HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The Heroes Who Never Gave Up

The Heroes Who Never Gave Up

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: March 11, 2025 09:24 IST

IMAGE: Every wheelchair at the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre in Pune tells a tale of sacrifice and strength. Photograph: ANI

Delhi to Jaipur in 30 minutes... Can you believe it?

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Phoolon ki Holi.

Raveena Tandon's sweet geture.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

When Love Knows No Boundaries
Location: Trichy

Watch this lovely wedding that took place in Trichy.

All Videos: ANI

 

Delhi To Jaipur In 30 Minutes... Can You Believe It?
Location: Chennai

India's first hyperloop test track has been developed at IIT-Madras with support from the ministry of railways.

It's 422 metres long which means, once it is put into use, you can travel 350 km in just 30 minutes. And guess the distance from Delhi to
Jaipur? It's roughly 300 km :)

 

The Heroes Who Never Gave Up
Location: Pune

When duty calls, soldiers answer without hesitation. But what happens when they return with life-altering injuries?

These brave warriors find inspiring ways to lead their lives, helped by the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre in Pune.

Every wheelchair here tells a tale of sacrifice and strength, of courage, resilience and unbreakable spirit.

 

 

When Snow Buries Cars...
Location: Lahaul-Spiti

...This is what it looks like.

 

Phoolon Ki Holi
Location: Mathura

Flowers, laddus, lathmar and colours were all part of the Holi celebration at Mathura's Ramanreti Ashram.

 

The Modi Video You Must Watch... Again
Location: Vantara

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vantara, are you tempted to make a trip too?

 

Raveena Tandon's Sweet Gesture
Location: Mumbai

The generous-hearted actor did this!

 

 

Banner: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
