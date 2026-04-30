Court Rejects Bail For Accused In Zubeen Garg Death

The prime accused in the Zubeen Garg death case, Shyamkanu Mahanta, has been denied bail by an Assam court due to concerns about his potential to flee, intensifying the legal proceedings surrounding the singer's death in Singapore.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shyamkanu Mahanta, the prime accused in Zubeen Garg's death, has been denied bail by a special court in Assam.

The court cited Mahanta's 'bad' post-incident conduct and risk of fleeing as reasons for rejecting the bail application.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore in September last year while swimming, prompting an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a charge sheet naming seven accused, including Mahanta, in connection with Garg's death.

A special court in Assam on Thursday rejected the bail petition of Shyamkanu Mahanta, prime accused in the singer Zubeen Garg's death case, as there is a "risk of fleeing".

After hearing arguments from both sides, the Special Fast-track Court Judge Sharmila Bhuyan denied bail to Mahanta, the chief organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore.

Garg died in Singapore on September 19 last year while swimming in the sea. The 52-year-old singer had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to perform in the 4th edition of the festival.

Court Cites Risk Of Flight In Zubeen Garg Death Case

"The court observed that his (Mahanta's) post-incident conduct was bad. Instead of helping Zubeen Garg, he had left for Malaysia, and he was called back with a lookout notice. So, there is a risk of fleeing if he is granted bail," Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar told reporters outside the court premises.

Mahanta applied for bail in the court on April 10.

The prosecution made its arguments based on the materials submitted by the investigators, Kamar added.

"The court examined those thoroughly. Accordingly, his bail was rejected. We are happy with the order," he said.

Investigation Into Zubeen Garg's Death

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said in the state Assembly in November last year that Garg's death was a case of "plain and simple murder".

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police's CID probed into the death and filed its charge sheet before a local court here in December, naming seven accused. Four of them are facing murder charges.

Shyamkanu is the younger brother of former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

Gauhati University's VC Nani Gopal Mahanta, who was the Education Advisor to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, is another elder brother of him.

Accused In The Case

Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, his two band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta, his cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, and his PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya are in jail as accused in the case.

Kamar said, "Shaymkanu and Siddharth will submit their written arguments on Saturday. The order for Siddharth's bail application will also be pronounced on that day."

He further stated that the charge framing process is now complete.

The Singapore Police Force also investigated the case and concluded that there was no evidence of foul play.

A Coroner's Court in Singapore had also said that the popular Indian singer-songwriter was severely intoxicated and had drowned off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket.