Zubeen Garg Case: Accused Move Bail Pleas

IMAGE: Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Four accused in the death case of noted singer Zubeen Garg on Saturday moved bail petitions before the Kamrup (Metro) district and sessions court, which is conducting the trial.

The court fixed January 17 as the next date of hearing, when the public prosecutor is expected to file objections to the bail pleas.

Accused who sought bail

The bail applications were filed by Garg's band member Amritprava Mahanta, his cousin Sandipan Garg, and his two personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya.

A police officer named as an accused in the case has also sought bail.

Garg, a singer-composer and actor, had died on September 19,2025 while swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the Northeast Festival.

Charges framed by SIT

A special investigation team of the Assam police's criminal investigation department, which is probing the case, has charged festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's secretary Siddhartha Sharma, and his band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta with murder.

His cousin, who was accompanying him during the Singapore visit, has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The two personal security officers have been charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust for alleged misappropriation of funds or property entrusted to them.

Prosecution opposes bail

Apurba Kumar Sharma, general secretary, Guwahati Bar Association, said Amritprava Mahanta's lawyer filed her bail plea, while advocates appointed by the District Legal Services Authority moved the petitions on behalf of Garg's cousin and the two personal security officers.

"The government lawyer, Bhupendra Bhattacharya, strongly opposed the bail pleas and said he would file objections," Sharma said.

The festival organiser's team of lawyers from Kolkata appeared physically before the court but did not submit any bail application, Sharma added.

Siddhartha Sharma's advocate appeared virtually and sought time for hearing on framing of charges, citing the voluminous nature of the charge sheet.

Massive charge sheet, virtual appearances

According to the CID, the charge sheet runs into 2,500 pages, while documentary evidence submitted in both material and digital form exceeds 12,000 pages.

It was not immediately known whether the other accused band member, Shekharjyoti Goswami, had engaged a private lawyer or was being represented by a DLSA-appointed advocate.

In all three hearings so far, the accused have appeared virtually, with police citing possible law and order issues if they were produced physically before the court.

Wife seeks special prosecutor, fast-track trial

Garg's wife Garima, who was present during the hearing, urged the state government to expedite the appointment of a special public prosecutor.

'The accused have built a strong legal team. We also need a strong prosecution team. The chief minister has said that a special prosecution team will be formed, and I request him to do so at the earliest,' she said.

She also sought fast-tracking of the trial, noting that nearly 400 witnesses are listed in the case.

'If the case proceeds through routine hearings, it could take decades. We have faith in the legal system and will fight for justice for Zubeen within its ambit,' Garima added.

The first hearing after submission of the SIT charge sheet was held on December 16 before the chief judicial magistrate's court, which later committed the case to the sessions court.

The trial formally commenced there on December 22.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff