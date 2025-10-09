HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Money given by Zubeen Garg to PSOs under scanner

Money given by Zubeen Garg to PSOs under scanner

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 09, 2025 20:05 IST

x

Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Saikia Garg on Thursday said that the singer had given some money to his two personal security officers (PSOs) and investigations were underway in this regard.

IMAGE: Fans pay tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg, in Golaghat. Photograph: ANI Photo

The two PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya have been suspended after the police found huge financial transactions, worth over Rs 1.1 crore, from their accounts.

Garima told reporters that Zubeen had given some money to the PSOs for the social work he does.

 

"Besides, investigations are going on. The PSOs have all the bank statements and they also maintained a diary about various transactions," she said.

Garima said she was not aware of Zubeen's financial transactions and 'so this question should not be asked to me'.

The suspended PSOs have been with the singer for a long time after they were attached to him by Assam Police following a death threat by banned militant group ULFA almost a decade back.

The police found financial irregularities in their bank accounts, with one PSO's account showing Rs 70 lakh and the other's Rs 45 lakh which are much more than their known sources of income and this is why they were suspended, police said.

"The issue should not be politicised. We just want to know what happened to him on that day (of his death)," she said.

"He was loved by all and got love and respect... So why was he neglected in that manner on that fateful day? This is our question," she said.

Garima also questioned why the videos of his last moments are being 'posted in parts... just like a web series'.

"We are confused about the different things that are being said at different times. We just want to know the correct version and the truth," she said.

He was a simple man and he should get justice, she said.

"If any criminal act was committed, the prime accused should be punished and that should be the main focus," Garima added.

"We want the investigations to be tight and fast and there should be nothing more than this and that should be the main focus," she added.

Garima and the singer's sister Palme Borthakur have sought to know the circumstances that led to his death in Singapore last month and have demanded justice for him.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

What happened in Singapore, ask Zubeen Garg's wife, sister
What happened in Singapore, ask Zubeen Garg's wife, sister
Manager, fest organiser poisoned Zubeen Garg, claims bandmate
Manager, fest organiser poisoned Zubeen Garg, claims bandmate
Zubeen Garg's death: ED, I-T dept to probe event manager's financial crimes
Zubeen Garg's death: ED, I-T dept to probe event manager's financial crimes
Zubeen Garg's manager, festival organiser booked for murder
Zubeen Garg's manager, festival organiser booked for murder
Zubeen Garg's cop cousin arrested in singer's death case
Zubeen Garg's cop cousin arrested in singer's death case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Kate Winslet Films On OTT

webstory image 2

10 Wonderful Mahendra Kapoor Songs

webstory image 3

8 Youngest Nobel Prize Winners

VIDEOS

WATCH: Kedarnath receives fresh snowfall1:42

WATCH: Kedarnath receives fresh snowfall

PM Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer hold delegation level meeting in Mumbai1:11

PM Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer hold delegation level...

'Mujhe Mumbai aakar bahut khushi hui,' British PM Starmer speaks in Hindi0:41

'Mujhe Mumbai aakar bahut khushi hui,' British PM Starmer...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO