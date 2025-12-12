HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Zubeen Garg death case: SIT files 3,500-page chargesheet

Zubeen Garg death case: SIT files 3,500-page chargesheet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 12, 2025 14:30 IST

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, on Friday submitted its chargesheet in the case at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Assam's Guwahati.

 

IMAGE: Singer Zubeen Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. Photograph: Zubeen Garg/Instagram

The over 3,500-page chargesheet, along with the evidence, were brought to the court in four trunks, officials said.

The nine-member SIT arrived in a convoy of six vehicles.

 

The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to that country to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

The Assam government had constituted the SIT, led by Special DGP M P Gupta, to investigate into the singer's death.

Gupta had earlier said that seven arrests have been made so far in connection with the case, including the chief organiser of the festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta, and over 300 witnesses examined.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had claimed in the recently concluded assembly session that Garg's death was 'plain and simple murder'.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF), carrying out an independent investigation into Garg's death, had said in a statement that preliminary probe has not indicated any foul play, and that the investigations may take up to another three months.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
