Zelenskyy denounces 'unkept promises' by Western countries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday denounced Western powers for not approving necessary decisions against Russian military operations in Ukraine and also not saving the country from the missiles and bomb attacks.

IMAGE: People fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine eat next to a bonfire after crossing the border to Poland, at the border checkpoint in Medyka, on March 7, 2022. Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

'Zelenskyy: While Russians are to blame for the killings, responsibility is shared by those who for 13 days in their Western offices haven't been able to approve an obviously necessary decision, who didn't save our cities from these bombs and missiles - although they can,' tweeted The Kyiv Independent.

President Joe Biden and European leaders are facing political and geopolitical heat after Russian President Vladimir Putin crossed the red line by launching military operations in Ukraine.

Moreover, Zelenskyy daily videos highlighting his country's heroism make it impossible to look away from the horror of the Russian military operation.

In the latest video message, Zelenskyy left his bunker and appeared defiantly in his government office, lauding Ukrainians protesting against Russian troops.

"(They say), 'I'm here, it's mine, and I won't give it away. My city. My community. My Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in the message on Monday.

The West hitting a wall: But nearly two weeks after the invasion began, the question for the West is becoming what options there are for stepping up the economic heat rising on Russia while avoiding a parallel military escalation, CNN reported.

And there are increasing signs that for all his heroism, Zelenskyy may be coming up against the West's prudent desire to avoid triggering a worst-case scenario that could lead to a third world war.

Meanwhile, in the latest development, Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine alleged that Russia is holding 300k civilians hostage in Mariupol.

'Russia holds 300k civilians hostage in Mariupol, prevents humanitarian evacuation despite agreements with ICRC mediation. One child died of dehydration (!) yesterday! War crimes are part of Russia's deliberate strategy. I urge all states to publicly demand: RUSSIA, LET PEOPLE GO!' tweeted Kuleba.

As per The Kyiv Independent, 21 civilians, including 2 children were killed in the Russian attack on Sumy.

Russian forces bombed a residential neighbourhood in Sumy in the early hours of March 8.

Russia on Tuesday declared a ceasefire amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine from 10 am (Moscow time) to provide humanitarian corridors in the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

'Ceasefire violated! Russian forces are now shelling the humanitarian corridor from Zaporizhzhia to Mariupol. 8 trucks + 30 buses ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Mariupol and to evac civilians to Zaporizhzhia. Pressure on Russia MUST step up to make it uphold its commitments,' tweeted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.