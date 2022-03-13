News
Rediff.com  » News » In the name of God I ask you, stop this massacre: Pope on Ukraine invasion

In the name of God I ask you, stop this massacre: Pope on Ukraine invasion

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 13, 2022 23:20 IST
Pope Francis on Sunday condemned the "massacre" in Ukraine and said the "unacceptable armed aggression" must stop.

IMAGE: Pope Francis. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his Sunday blessing, Francis also said the bombing of hospitals and other civilian targets was "barbaric" and with "no valid strategic reason", AL Jazeera reported.

 

"In the name of God I ask you: stop this massacre!," he said, adding that Ukrainian cities risked "being reduced to cemeteries."

Earlier today, at least 35 people were killed in an attack on Ukraine's base, AL Jazeera reported.

"At least 35 people have been killed and 134 wounded in a Russian air strike on a large Ukrainian military training ground near the Polish border," according to governor Maksym Kozytskyy.

Russia launched a "military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, which it claimed was a response to calls from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for protection against attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian defense ministry continues to maintain that the "special operation" is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

However, the West has refuted these claims and has imposed sanctions on Russia.

A number of countries including the US, Canada, and Australia have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia, prompting many international businesses to leave the Russian market.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
