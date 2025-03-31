HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Irked by honking, YouTuber blocks Priyanka Gandhi's convoy

Last updated on: March 31, 2025 12:08 IST

A YouTuber has been arrested in Thrissur, Kerala, for allegedly blocking the convoy of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the police said on Monday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Mannuthy police took Aneesh Abraham, a resident of Elanadu, into custody in connection with the incident and released him later on station bail, a police officer said. His car was also seized.

 

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Saturday at Mannuthy Bypass Junction while Vadra was travelling from Vandoor, Malappuram, to Kochi airport, after attending several programmes in her constituency and Malappuram district, police sources said.

According to police sources, the accused allegedly stopped his car in front of the convoy, reportedly irked by the honking of the pilot vehicle of the Wayanad MP.

When a police team led by Mannuthy sub-inspector attempted to clear the block, he allegedly engaged in a confrontation with them.

The police have registered a case against him for deliberately driving into the convoy, endangering lives, and disobeying police directives, police officers added. 

