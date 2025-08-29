HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Your purchases have resulted in...: US senator targets India on Russian oil

Your purchases have resulted in...: US senator targets India on Russian oil

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 29, 2025 09:45 IST

x

United States Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday hinted that countries still buying Russian oil will face consequences, saying that "India is experiencing the cost of supporting Putin".

IMAGE: Senator Lindsey Graham with United States President Donald Trump. Photograph: @LindseyGrahamSC/X

"India, China, Brazil and others who prop up Putin's war machine by buying cheap Russian oil: How do you feel right now that your purchases have resulted in innocent civilians, including children, being killed? India is experiencing the cost of supporting Putin. To the rest, you will soon, too," the senator wrote on X.

Lindsey's comments came after Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles on Kyiv on Thursday, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens.

 

The strikes also damaged the European Union's diplomatic mission in the city, according to reports from Euro News.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strikes, calling them "another massive attack against our cities and communities." He said first responders were pulling survivors from the rubble of a residential building.

"At least 8 people have already been confirmed dead. One of them is a child. My condolences to all their families and loved ones," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

The US has imposed the additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods for its purchases of Russian oil came into effect, bringing the total amount of levies imposed on New Delhi to 50 per cent.

India has termed the tariffs imposed on it as "unjustified and unreasonable".

"Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," India has said.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

How India Can Turn Tariffs Into Opportunity
How India Can Turn Tariffs Into Opportunity
'Have Modi And Trump Fallen Out?'
'Have Modi And Trump Fallen Out?'
Time India Learnt From China Playbook
Time India Learnt From China Playbook
Why India Should Not Worry About Trump
Why India Should Not Worry About Trump
'India Can Convert Tariffs Into Win-Win Situation'
'India Can Convert Tariffs Into Win-Win Situation'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

ASUS Launches Powerful Ryzen 7 350 VivoBook Series

webstory image 2

Which Countries Ban The Most Games? And The Least?

webstory image 3

8 Foods That Cause A Build-Up Of Uric Acid

VIDEOS

Mohan Bhagwat recalls 'rare Vajpayee moment'2:59

Mohan Bhagwat recalls 'rare Vajpayee moment'

PM Modi lands in Tokyo ahead of SCO summit1:39

PM Modi lands in Tokyo ahead of SCO summit

'Padharo Maare Des': Modi gets traditional Rajasthani welcome in Japan0:45

'Padharo Maare Des': Modi gets traditional Rajasthani...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV