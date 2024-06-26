News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Om Birla elected Lok Sabha speaker, Opposition didn't press for votes

Om Birla elected Lok Sabha speaker, Opposition didn't press for votes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 26, 2024 11:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

National Democratic Alliance nominee Om Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice votes.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Pro tem Speaker B Mahtab made the announcement after the opposition, which had proposed Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate, did not press for votes to the motion.

"I announce Om Birla elected as the speaker," Mahtab said.

 

Soon after, Modi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju went to Birla's seat in the front row of the treasury benches to escort him to the chair.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also joined them. Gandhi greeted Birla and shook hands with the prime minister.

After that, Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Rijiju escorted Birla to the chair where Mahtab welcomed him saying, "It is your chair, please occupy."

"It is a matter of honour that you have been elected to this chair for second time," the prime minister said.

"I congratulate you on behalf of entire House and look forward to your guidance for next five years," he said.

In his address, Modi said Birla's work as a parliamentarian should be an inspiration for new Lok Sabha members.

"Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy," the prime minister said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why The Speaker's Job Is Important
Why The Speaker's Job Is Important
Congress' Double-Engine Vipaksh!
Congress' Double-Engine Vipaksh!
Lok Sabha will see 280 first-time MPs
Lok Sabha will see 280 first-time MPs
FM May Stick To Fiscal Deficit Target
FM May Stick To Fiscal Deficit Target
Can Drinking Coffee Cause Acidity?
Can Drinking Coffee Cause Acidity?
'Do You Think I'd Misbehave With Anyone?'
'Do You Think I'd Misbehave With Anyone?'
Dalit boy tied, beaten up for plucking pomegranate
Dalit boy tied, beaten up for plucking pomegranate
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'Difficult For Modi To Win Floor Test'

'Difficult For Modi To Win Floor Test'

Shift Of Power In Parliament Post Polls

Shift Of Power In Parliament Post Polls

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances