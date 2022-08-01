News
You are all alive because of Modi, says Bihar minister

You are all alive because of Modi, says Bihar minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 01, 2022 11:35 IST
Bihar minister Ram Surat Rai, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, is in the spotlight for his effusive praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

A purported video has gone viral on social media in which the minister for revenue and land reforms can be seen holding forth before a small crowd, under a thatched roof.

"If you all are alive today, it is because of Narendra Modi,” the minister, apparently not a believer in moderation of speech, can be heard as saying in the video.

"Look at the devastation wrought by Covid in Pakistan and elsewhere. We were saved by Modi's vaccine and his deft handling of the economy,” he said.

 

The video was likely shot last week in Muzaffarpur district to which Rai belongs.

The minister has been in news for his lack of restraint on more than one occasion in the recent past.

In the heat of the anti-Agnipath protests, he had dubbed the arsonists as aatanki (terrorists), much to the annoyance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United, which had taken a sympathetic view of the agitation.

Last month, his outbursts against the CM's veto on transfers and postings of more than 100 officials he had cleared, also made headlines.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
