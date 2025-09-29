HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Minors placed at forefront of 'I Love Muhammad' protests: Officials

Minors placed at forefront of 'I Love Muhammad' protests: Officials

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
September 29, 2025 14:00 IST

Police on Monday detained a close associate of cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan in connection with the recent violence in Bareilly during a protest in support of the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, officials said.

IMAGE: Women hold placards reading 'I Love Muhammad' during a protest in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

Confirming the detention of Nadeem, Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya told PTI that the incident was not spontaneous but premeditated.

According to senior officials, investigation has revealed that Nadeem allegedly orchestrated the protest.

He called 55 individuals via WhatsApp, who then mobilised a crowd of around 1,600 people.

 

"They conspired to launch an agitation on the lines of anti-CAA and NRC protests, placing minors at the forefront of the demonstration," said an official.

Nadeem and his associates were allegedly active at key locations, including the Khalil School intersection and Shyamganj area, to incite people, he said.

Police also claimed that Nadeem initially 'misled authorities' about the demonstration called by Tauqeer Raza Khan after Friday prayers.

On Thursday night, he allegedly visited the police station with associates Nafees and Liaqat, assured the officers that no demonstration would take place on Friday and that Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) supporters would be instructed to pray peacefully in mosques at 5 am.

However, the letter he submitted to the police that night was later found to be forged, the official said.

A large crowd carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters clashed with police outside a mosque in Kotwali area after Friday prayers.

The crowd was reportedly angry over the cancellation of a proposed demonstration called by cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, who claimed that authorities denied permission for it.

Khan, along with seven co-accused, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the violence. A total of 39 people have been detained so far.

According to police, 10 FIRs have been filed against 180 named and 2,500 unidentified rioters under sections pertaining to inciting violence, rioting, stone-pelting and hurting religious sentiments.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned of strict action against any attempt to disturb law and order, while security was intensified in Bareilly and neighbouring districts. Sensitive areas were fortified under heavy police and paramilitary deployment.

Mobile internet services remained disrupted on Monday, according to locals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
