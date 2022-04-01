Yogi tells police to activate anti-Romeo squads for Navratras

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state police to run a special campaign for the safety of girls and activate anti-Romeo squads from Saturday, the first day of Navratras, a senior official said.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks in the legislative assembly, Lucknow, March 29, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Additional chief secretary (information) Navneet Sehgal on Friday said the Mission Shakti will also start on April 10.

Anti-Romeo squads were formed soon after Yogi Adityanath assumed the office of chief minister in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

Dressed in plain clothes, sleuths are generally deployed at public places like colleges, shopping malls, markets, parks, bus stands, railway stations and schools to 'protect' women.

The Mission Shakti focuses on ensuring the safety and dignity of women and girls.

Sehgal said, "From the first day of Navratras, the police department will start a special campaign pertaining to women's safety. Anti-Romeo squads will be activated near schools and colleges."

"In the evening, the police will undertake patrolling in busy markets and crowded places," he added, stressing that the Mission Shakti will begin on April 10.

Meanwhile, an official spokesperson said the chief minister has directed the state's home department to expedite fixing priorities for the government's 100-day plan.

Adityanath has directed the police department to ensure that at least 10,000 policemen are inducted in 100 days.

Instructions were also issued at the Thursday late night review meeting of the Home Department to initiate tough action against criminals, seize or destroy their illegal properties.

The CM also laid emphasis on co-ordination among the intelligence department, STF and ATS.

Instructions were issued to identify top 10 criminals in every police station area.