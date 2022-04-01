News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Yogi tells police to activate anti-Romeo squads for Navratras

Yogi tells police to activate anti-Romeo squads for Navratras

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 01, 2022 18:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state police to run a special campaign for the safety of girls and activate anti-Romeo squads from Saturday, the first day of Navratras, a senior official said.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks in the legislative assembly, Lucknow, March 29, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Additional chief secretary (information) Navneet Sehgal on Friday said the Mission Shakti will also start on April 10.

 

Anti-Romeo squads were formed soon after Yogi Adityanath assumed the office of chief minister in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

Dressed in plain clothes, sleuths are generally deployed at public places like colleges, shopping malls, markets, parks, bus stands, railway stations and schools to 'protect' women.

The Mission Shakti focuses on ensuring the safety and dignity of women and girls.

Sehgal said, "From the first day of Navratras, the police department will start a special campaign pertaining to women's safety. Anti-Romeo squads will be activated near schools and colleges."

"In the evening, the police will undertake patrolling in busy markets and crowded places," he added, stressing that the Mission Shakti will begin on April 10.

Meanwhile, an official spokesperson said the chief minister has directed the state's home department to expedite fixing priorities for the government's 100-day plan.

Adityanath has directed the police department to ensure that at least 10,000 policemen are inducted in 100 days.

Instructions were also issued at the Thursday late night review meeting of the Home Department to initiate tough action against criminals, seize or destroy their illegal properties.

The CM also laid emphasis on co-ordination among the intelligence department, STF and ATS.

Instructions were issued to identify top 10 criminals in every police station area.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Muslims now place faith in Modi, Yogi: UP min Ansari
Muslims now place faith in Modi, Yogi: UP min Ansari
With Yogi 2.0, BJP Rings In The New
With Yogi 2.0, BJP Rings In The New
24 ministers axed in UP to make way for new faces
24 ministers axed in UP to make way for new faces
After Sonu Received The Padma Shri...
After Sonu Received The Padma Shri...
Here's how England Cricket plans to tackle racism
Here's how England Cricket plans to tackle racism
When Lord Vishnu Emerged From The Jhelum
When Lord Vishnu Emerged From The Jhelum
Varuna In The Arabian Sea
Varuna In The Arabian Sea
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Only Yogi can succeed Modi'

'Only Yogi can succeed Modi'

In 1st cabinet meet, Yogi extends free ration scheme

In 1st cabinet meet, Yogi extends free ration scheme

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances