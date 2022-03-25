News
24 ministers axed in UP to make way for new faces

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 25, 2022 19:47 IST
The Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2.0 made space for fresh faces by dropping as many as 24 ministers from the first term of the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and newly sworn-in ministers, in Lucknow, March 25, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The ministers who failed to find a place in the second term of the BJP government in the state included Dinesh Sharma, Satish Mahana, Ashutosh Tandon, Shrikant Sharma, Siddharth Nath Singh, and others.

Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath for his second consecutive term as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

 

A total of 52 ministers, including deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, were sworn in on Friday.

Among those who have not been made ministers are Mohsin Raza, Jai Prakash Nishad, Ram Naresh Agnihotri, Ashok Kataria, Jai Prakash Nishad, and Ramapati Shastri.

Neelkanth Tiwari from Varanasi, who was minister of state with independent charge last time, is also missing from the list of ministers.

Neelkanth held departments like charitable work and tourism.

PM Modi's dream project Kashi Vishwanath corridor was built under his supervision.

The Vishwanath temple corridor comes in the southern Varanasi city from where Neelkanth Tiwari is the MLA.

Dinesh Sharma, who previously served as the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has been dropped from the Yogi cabinet.

In his place, Brajesh Pathak along with Keshav Prasad Maurya were sworn in as deputy CMs.

The BJP MLA from Mathura as well as energy minister in the first term, Shrikant Sharma, also did not find a place in the Yogi Cabinet.

Sharma had defeated the Congress's Pradeep Mathur by a massive margin of 1,09,803 votes in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

In addition, Satish Mahana, who previously served as infrastructure and industrial development minister in Uttar Pradesh, has also been dropped from the new cabinet.

The BJP won 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh along with its allies in the recently held assembly elections.

The chief minister is expected to carry forward the momentum of the party's electoral victory to fulfil the poll promises and give a further push for the development of the state in his second term.

