In 1st cabinet meet, Yogi extends free ration scheme for 3 months

In 1st cabinet meet, Yogi extends free ration scheme for 3 months

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 26, 2022 12:35 IST
In the first major decision of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, the state cabinet on Saturday decided to extend the free ration scheme initiated during the Covid pandemic by three more months.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds the first meeting of the council of ministers in Lucknow on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The programme was supposed to expire in March.

A total of 15 crore people are benefiting from the programme in the state, Adityanath said.

 

The programme was an important narrative in the just-concluded Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

After swearing in on Friday, the first cabinet meeting of Adityanath's second consecutive government met here this morning.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
