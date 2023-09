Tyrants' Day Out: When Putin Met Kim

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un met at a remote space centre in Russia's Far East region Amur on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Vlad and Kim are expected to discuss a potential arms deal, resulting in North Korea supplying weapons to Russia for its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

IMAGE: Putin greets Kim at the Vostochny cosmodrome, here and below. Photograph: Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Putin and Kim visit the space rocket launch site. Photograph: Sputnik/Artem Geodakyan/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Vlad and Kim have a chat. Photograph: Sputnik/Artem Geodakyan/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Kim's grandfather Kim Il Sung, North Korea's first ruler, carefully maintained relations with both Moscow and Beijing even after the Chinese and Soviet Communist parties quarelled during the Mao Zedong years. Photograph: Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, right, and Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov at the meeting. Photograph: Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: North Korean Defence Minister Kang Sun Nam, Marshal Pak Jong Chon and Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui at the meeting. Photograph: Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com