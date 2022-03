Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: K Saravanan, a 42-year-old autorickshaw driver, assumes charge as the first mayor of the Kumbakonam corporation in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, March 8, 2022.

All photographs: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Saravanan drives his autorickshaw in Kumbakonam.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com