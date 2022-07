Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: An ill woman is carried by her family members for 12 km to reach the nearest medical facility in the Badiyar area of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, July 19, 2022.

Shakuntala Devi, a resident of Dingadi village in Uttarkashi district, was suffering from acute dehydration and fever for a week.

Look at the related links posted with this feature and one asks oneself: What has changed? Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com