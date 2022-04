Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: A labourer lifts a 50 kg bag of wheat using his teeth at a grain market in Bathinda, April 17, 2022. He won a small amount of prize money for his feat.

