A Sister Comes To Her Brother's Rescue

IMAGE: A girl carries her brother to safety as she wades through a flooded road on the outskirts of Agartala, June 18, 2022.
Photograph: Jayanta Dey/Reuters
IMAGE: Indian Army soldiers evacuate villagers from a flooded village in Hojai district, Assam, June 18, 2022.
Photograph: Anuwar Hazarika/Reuters
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com
