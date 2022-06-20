A Sister Comes To Her Brother's Rescue

Please click on the images for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: A girl carries her brother to safety as she wades through a flooded road on the outskirts of Agartala, June 18, 2022.

Photograph: Jayanta Dey/Reuters

IMAGE: Indian Army soldiers evacuate villagers from a flooded village in Hojai district, Assam, June 18, 2022.

Photograph: Anuwar Hazarika/Reuters

