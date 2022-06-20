News
Rediff.com  » News » A Sister Comes To Her Brother's Rescue

A Sister Comes To Her Brother's Rescue

By Rediff News Bureau
June 20, 2022 16:33 IST
Please click on the images for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: A girl carries her brother to safety as she wades through a flooded road on the outskirts of Agartala, June 18, 2022.
Photograph: Jayanta Dey/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Indian Army soldiers evacuate villagers from a flooded village in Hojai district, Assam, June 18, 2022.
Photograph: Anuwar Hazarika/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
