Yeh Hai India: Awesome Mooche! Constable

Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Jharkhand traffic Police Constable Upendra Kumar Ray -- who was felicitated by senior police officers for his extraordinary contribution in managing traffic -- displays his impressive moustache in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Volunteers of Vegans of Bengal, an NGO, stage a demonstration in front of the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata against cruelty to animals on the eve of World Food Day. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The first flood warning issued at the Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada after the flood flow in the Krishna river touched 407,000 cusecs. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com