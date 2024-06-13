News
Rediff.com  » News » Non-bailable warrant issued against ex-CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case

Non-bailable warrant issued against ex-CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 13, 2024 17:46 IST
A Bengaluru court on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa in a POCSO case.

IMAGE: BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (left) addresses a press conference with party leader Sadananda Gowda in Bengaluru, April 21, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The crime investigation department, probing the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act case against Yediyurappa, had earlier summoned him for questioning.

 

He, however, had sought time to appear before the investigation officer of the CID.

The Bharatiya Janata Party veteran, who is also a member of the party's parliamentary board, is presently in Delhi, and he is likely to join the probe after he returns, sources close to him have said.

According to the police, Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act and Section 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February two this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru.

On March 14, hours after the Sadashivanagar police registered the case, the Karnataka director general of police Alok Mohan issued an order transferring it to the CID for further investigation with immediate effect.

The 54-year-old woman, who had leveled the charge against Yediyurappa, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru last month, due to lung cancer.

The 81-year-old Yediyurappa has denied the charge and said he would fight the case legally.

In April, the CID collected the voice sample of Yediyurappa after summoning him to the office.

The government, meanwhile, has appointed special public prosecutor Ashok H Nayak to represent the CID in the case.

Yediyurappa has moved the court seeking quashing of the FIR.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
