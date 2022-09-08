Yakub Memon's grave 'beautified'; BJP blames Uddhav, Pawar, Rahul

A controversy has erupted over the burial place of 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon in Mumbai, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party claiming the grave was 'beautified' and attempts made to turn it into a shrine of sorts.

IMAGE: A 2007 photograph of 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon being taken to the TADA court in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

Mumbai police swung into action on Thursday, removing the LED lights put around the grave of the terror convict, who was hanged at Nagpur jail in 2015 and buried at the Bada Qabrastan in south Mumbai.

A deputy commissioner of police level police officer will probe how the LED lights and marble tiles came to 'adorn' the terror convict's grave, an official said.

While some Maharashtra BJP leaders claimed the grave was converted into a tomb while Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister, the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena said the whole issue was an attempt to divert people's attention from more important issues like inflation and unemployment.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said Thackeray should apologise to the people of Mumbai and Maharashtra for this 'beautification' attempt of the grave of a person responsible for killing 250 people.

Another local BJP leader said Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should also apologise over the issue.

A police official said halogen lights were installed in the Bada Qabrastan on the occasion of Badi Raat (Shab-e-Barat) and have been removed by the Qabrastan trustees.

Shab-e-Barat is a major celebration for the Muslim community is also known as the night of fortune and forgiveness.

The marble tiles around Memon's grave were put up three years ago, he said.

There are 13 other graves at the place, he added.