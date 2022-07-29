Xi phones Biden, warns against 'playing with fire' over Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his United States counterpart Joe Biden 'not to play with fire' over Taiwan and asked the US to abide by the 'One China' principle, during a phone call between both leaders on Thursday.

IMAGE: US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their virtual talks on March 18, 2022. Photograph: The White House/Handout via Reuters

"Those who play with fire will perish by it. It is hoped that the US will be clear-eyed about this. The US should honour the One China principle and implement the three joint communiques both in word and in deed."

Xi stressed that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China and that China firmly opposes separatist moves toward 'Taiwan's independence'.

He said that the US should abide by the 'One China' principle, which is the political foundation for China-US relations, an official statement from the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry said quoting Xi.

'China firmly opposes separatist moves toward 'Taiwan's independence' and interference by external forces, and never allows any room for 'Taiwan's independence' forces in whatever form,' Xi said, adding, 'the position of the Chinese government and people on the Taiwan question is consistent, and resolutely safeguarding China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the firm will of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people'.

In turn, President Biden said that the US does not support 'Taiwan's independence'.

'The United States policy has not changed, it strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,' a White House statement quoted Biden.

The call between the two leaders comes after their conversation on March 18 and a series of conversations between high-level US and People's Republic of China officials.

Xi held the phone conversation with Biden at the request of the latter.

This was the second talk since they had a video call in March.

The two Presidents had a candid communication and exchange on China-US relations and issues of interest.

According to a White House press pool, during the call, the two Presidents discussed a range of issues important to the bilateral relationship and other regional and global issues and tasked their teams to continue following up on Thursday's conversation, in particular, to address climate change and health security.

'Today I spoke with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China as part of our efforts to deepen lines of communication, responsibly manage our differences, and address issues of mutual interest,' Biden tweeted.

Biden further said that the US hopes to keep an open line of communication with China to enhance mutual understanding and avoid misperception and miscalculation, and will work with China where the interests of the two countries align and, at the same time, properly manage differences.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is considering a trip to Taiwan during the congressional recess in August that would make her the highest-ranking American politician since 1997 to visit the island.

Even the US President cast doubt on Pelosi's trip to Taiwan.

Biden said the US military believes it is not a good idea for Pelosi to travel to Taiwan as planned.

"The military thinks it's not a good idea right now," Biden said on Wednesday as quoted by the White House press pool.

China has warned of 'resolute countermeasures' if Pelosi proceeds with crossing its 'red line'.